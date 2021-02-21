Successful Investors Share 3 Investments That Won't Keep You Awake at Night

While most people know J&J as a consumer staples stock, that's a very small piece of its business. It's a leader in pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well, and has hundreds of subsidiaries around the world.

Its coronavirus vaccine, which is currently awaiting approval by the Food and Drug Administration, is an important part of its future, as it requires only one dose and doesn't have the storage challenges of Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines. The irony, however, is that the company is so large, it probably won't be significantly impacted by vaccine revenue. Finally, only half of J&J's sales come from the U.S., which helps spread out its risk.

There have been legal problems in the company's past -- too many to enumerate here -- but J&J's management has always landed on its feet. The same is occurring now with lawsuits about its talcum powder, but J&J keeps appealing and getting the verdicts reduced. Management has always responsibly led the company through these maelstroms, and J&J continues to grow. But these issues in no way affect the long-term viability of the company.