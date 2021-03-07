Successful Investors Share: Investing Secrets I Would Tell My 25-Year-Old Self

Not only did I have several college loans that I was paying back, but as an aspiring NYC singer/actress, I wasn't earning enough money to afford all the things I needed to succeed in my career, including rent, classes, headshots, clothing, lessons, and travel costs when I did score performing work. You see, I didn't want to deprive myself of anything, so I turned to the almighty credit card to buy whatever I wanted.

This led to an overwhelming debt load. And because I was spending all the money I earned, I was paying only the minimum amount on my credit cards -- which made me go further and further into debt. I was like that little hamster running around in circles in the wheel in his cage -- always working hard, but never getting anywhere.

Obviously, this debt load made sure that there was no money to invest because any money I had went to either buying things I needed or paying down debt. But even when I reduced what I owed, I generally took on more debt. It was a vicious cycle -- with emphasis on the word vicious.