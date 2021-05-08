Surprise! Your Roth IRA Savings Could Grant You a Tax Credit

Stashing away a chunk of your income in a retirement account may not be the most glamorous way to allocate your funds. But a Roth IRA comes with built-in benefits that make this attractive now and later.

First, the Roth IRA is one of the retirement accounts that could qualify you for the Saver's Credit when you file your taxes. By contributing to a Roth IRA, you can earn a nonrefundable tax credit that lowers or eliminates your tax bill.

The good news is that you are not required to contribute a certain amount of money to qualify for this credit. But the more money you contribute, the bigger your potential credit becomes. You could be eligible for a credit that is worth 10%, 20%, or 50% of your annual contribution, up to a maximum of $1,000 for single filers and $2,000 for married couples filing jointly. However, there is a ceiling for IRA contributions. For 2021, you can't contribute more than $6,000 if you're under 50 and $7,000 if you're 50 and over.