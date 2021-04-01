Survey: Here’s What Americans Used Personal Loans For During The Pandemic

The last thing you want is the cost of health care to stand in the way of the medical attention you need. Just about half (49%) of U.S. adults say they don’t seek medical care because they’re worried about an unexpected bill, and 44% say they wouldn’t have the money to afford a $1,000 unexpected medical bill, according to a survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association.

While Americans may not have the funds on hand to afford some medical bills, they can rely on two methods to help them: financing and negotiating.

First, you can use personal loans for just about anything, including medical expenses. Second, Equifax, one of the three main credit bureaus, reports that “medical bills aren’t always set in stone. If you’re facing a medical emergency, you may be able to negotiate medical bills with your doctor or hospital.”

Whether you’re worried about Covid-19 or another medical issue, there are resources out there to help you get the care you need, such as personal loans, which 5% of survey respondents took advantage of during the pandemic.

3. Debt Consolidation