Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Know Someone Who Has Lost Their Job In Past 6 Months

A $400 weekly federal unemployment supplement from April to August is part of the stimulus package that’s being written now, but that bill isn’t likely to pass until March. The extension of unemployment benefits authorized by the second stimulus package in December—for $300 per week— expires in mid-March, which will likely leave a gap for workers depending on pandemic unemployment programs to fill financial shortfalls. Some states have not yet started paying out the federal supplement former President Trump signed off on in late December, while others have been delayed in paying claimants due to staffing constraints and application backlogs.