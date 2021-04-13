Survey Shows Plans To Buy Life Insurance But False Perceptions Of High Cost

Spurred largely by the Covid-19 pandemic, more than one-third of Americans plan to purchase life insurance soon, but many potential buyers mistakenly believe the cost of a policy is out of reach, according to a new survey.

The online survey—conducted in January by LIMRA, a research group funded by the industry and Life Happens, an industry-funded nonprofit that educates consumers about insurance—found that 36% of Americans plan to buy life insurance in the next 12 months. That’s the highest percentage of potential buyers in the history of the survey, which was first fielded in 2011.

By age group, millennials expressed the most interest in purchasing life insurance (45%). Thirty-one percent of the adults in Generation X and 15% of baby boomers said they plan to buy life insurance in the next 12 months, according to the survey. In March, LIMRA reported the number of life insurance policies sold in the U.S. rose 2% last year compared with 2019.