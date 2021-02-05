Tackle These 3 Investing Myths Before You Make the Wrong Play

ETFs can provide instant diversification and you only need to do a little bit of research to figure out how to build a portfolio of funds that charge low fees and present minimal risk. So don't take a pass on investing just because you believe you need to become Warren Buffett to make money.

3. You need a lot of money to invest

You know what's worse than missing a touchdown? Missing out on the chance to invest because you think you need a fortune to get started. The reality is it's easier than ever for the average person to get their money into the stock market. Most brokers don't require minimum deposits to open an account any more, nor do they charge commission fees for trading that would make it impractical to invest with small sums.

And a growing number offer fractional shares, which means you can invest in any company, even those with high per-share prices, since you no longer need to buy a full share. You're able to specify which business you want to bet on by determining the dollar amount you want to invest and purchasing whatever fraction of a share your money will buy you.