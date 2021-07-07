Take an Electric Car Road Trip and Leave Anxiety Behind

“They’re peppy,” Sykes notes. And quiet: The only sound at highway speed is the wind and tire noise. And with the heavy batteries typically located underneath or low in the vehicle, even a taller SUV hugs the road.

You found a charger, but can you connect?

The Department of Energy estimates that there are 43,000 public EV charging stations in the U.S., but President Joe Biden plans to build a national network of 500,000. Until that day, you’ll have to do some legwork.

That is, unless you drive a Tesla. The manufacturer has built a network of more than 2,500 fast-charging stations, but they’re available only to Tesla customers.

Drivers of other makes will find EV charging hit or miss, especially in rural areas.

While I checked in, the desk clerk confirmed that they had charging stations. “But they’re kind of spotty,” she said apologetically. Sure enough, I found them in a distant corner of the parking lot, covered with dust.