Taking Advantage of This Key Opportunity Could Leave You $600,000 Richer in Retirement

In fact, an extra $3,000 a year in employer matching dollars could leave you with almost $600,000 more in your 401(k), assuming you collect that match for 40 years and your 401(k) investments generate an average annual 7% return, which is a reasonable assumption with a stock-heavy strategy. To be clear, that's $600,000 in free money -- a combination of company matching dollars and gains.

Of course, this $600,000 sum is an arbitrary one based on a single example. It's also an imperfect example, as it assumes the same salary, contribution rate, and match over time (often, all of those figures will evolve as your career progresses). The point, however, is that if you manage to take advantage of your full employer match, you could end up with a serious load of extra cash in time for retirement. That additional money could spell the difference between getting to travel and live the lifestyle you want versus pinching pennies and worrying about keeping up with your bills.