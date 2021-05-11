Target Date Funds for Your Retirement: Smart Move or the Easy Way Out?

Target date funds can also charge hefty fees that exceed those of index funds, which are passively managed. Those fees can eat away at your returns and limit the extent to which your savings get to grow.

So what's the right call?

Deciding whether or not to invest in target date funds should really boil down to being honest about how much effort you're willing to put in as an investor. If you don't have the patience for investing or the head for it, then target date funds may be a good solution. But if you're up to the challenge of choosing your own investments, you may be able to assemble a portfolio that costs you less to maintain while delivering higher returns.

Of course, you could also choose to divvy up your long-term investments between ones you select yourself and target date funds. That way, you get the peace of mind that comes with having a chunk of your assets taken care of while you try to figure how to best manage the rest.

