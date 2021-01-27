Tax Credits vs. Tax Deductions: What's the Difference and Which Is Better?

If you'd instead received a $2,000 credit, though, the math works very differently. Your credit doesn't reduce your income -- it reduces your tax bill directly. If you would have owed $6,790 in taxes on your $50,000 in income, but you get a $2,000 credit, your tax bill goes down to $4,790. You've saved $2,000, so your credit was worth $1,560 more than the deduction.

Some credits are refundable

There's also another benefit to tax credits versus deductions. Deductions can reduce your taxable income, but they can't bring it below $0. If you have $10,000 in taxable income and an $11,000 deduction, you could reduce your taxable income to $0, but you wouldn't get any benefit from that that extra $1,000 you had left to deduct.