Taxes Are No Longer Due This Week -- but Here's Why You Should File Them Anyway

1. You don't want to delay your refund

The majority of tax-filers get a refund year after year, and if you've generally gotten one yourself, there's no reason to expect the 2020 tax year to be different unless your financial picture changed significantly. If that's the case, the sooner you get your taxes done, the sooner the IRS can send that money your way.

Right now, the IRS is juggling tax refunds and the distribution of stimulus checks, and we don't know if refunds claimed closer to the May 17 deadline will be subject to delays. If you're not waiting on documentation to complete your return, then you might as well get it done with quickly.

2. You don't want to delay an old stimulus

Last year, there were two separate stimulus payments that went out. The first was worth up to $1,200 and the second maxed out at $600. If you never received a stimulus from 2020 but believe you were eligible, your only option for getting that cash is to claim it in the form of the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return. But the longer you wait to file your taxes, the more you'll delay that stimulus -- money you should've actually gotten last year.

3. You may need time to strategize if you owe money