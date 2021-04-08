Taxpayers Could End Up Leaving $1.3 Billion on the Table. Here's Why

Let's get back to those 2017 tax returns. Even if you didn't have to file one, you may want to so you can claim the EITC or another credit you may have been entitled to. But if you're going to do so, get moving. You only get three years from a tax return's due date to submit it after the fact. 2017 tax returns were due in April of 2018, and you get three years to submit yours for a refund. That means this spring is when that window runs out.

The tax-filing deadline has been extended this year to May 17, so you technically have until then to submit a return for 2017. But the sooner you file that return, the sooner you'll get your refund. And if your finances have taken a hit at all during the pandemic, a nice check from the IRS could come in very handy.

The IRS estimates that half of the tax refunds it's yet to distribute for the 2017 tax year are worth more than $865. But yours may be a lot higher. And that's money you shouldn't hesitate to go after -- even if it's several years late.

Consider filing other returns, too

If you haven't filed a tax return in years, you may also want to look at submitting one for 2018 and 2019. If you're due a refund from 2017 and your financial situation has been similar over the past three years, then chances are you'll be in line for a refund for those other two tax years, as well.