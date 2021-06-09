Teens Love GameStop Stock, but What Lessons Are They Learning?

Invest in the future

GameStop is arguably the perfect stock for teens to learn about investing. They know the company and the business even if they might not grasp the financials. Its rise to prominence is a teachable moment on what makes for a good investment and the value of having a long-term investment horizon.

It's never too soon to start investing, and parents would do well to use this period of heightened awareness to set their teens on the path to financial independence.

Even though the meteoric rise of GameStop means it will one day return to earth, it doesn't have to be a flameout, but could be a shining example for teens of both how -- and how not -- to invest in stocks.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*