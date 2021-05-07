That money you donated to a GoFundMe? It probably isn't tax-deductible

If you receive a 1099 for the money donated to your online campaign, "I'd report the amount raised on your 1040 and then back it out and attach a statement on your return explaining the circumstance," Perlman said. For example, that the funds were raised for a third party, not you or your business, and that you did not receive a fee for organizing the fundraiser.

The money could be taxable to you if you provide the donors with a good or service in exchange for the money, Perlman said.

For instance, she said, if a small business owner creates a fundraiser for her own business and offers to provide something in exchange for donations (e.g., a discounted good or service in the future), that income -- or a portion of it after she deducts business expenses -- is likely to be treated as taxable to the owner.

The same goes if the organizer is accepting a fee to set up the online fundraiser from the person or organization in need, she added.

Regardless, before organizing any online fundraiser, check the platform's policies and information on potential tax consequences both to you as the organizer and to those who donate to your campaign. If you have questions beyond the information provided by the platform, seek advice from a tax professional.

