The 1 Social Security Trap You Can't Afford to Fall Into

However, you're allowed to claim Social Security before or after FRA. If you delay your filing beyond FRA, your benefit will increase. But if you file ahead of FRA, that benefit will shrink.

The earliest you're allowed to sign up for Social Security is age 62. If you file at that age with an FRA of 67, your monthly benefit will be reduced by 30%.

But here's one thing some seniors don't realize until it's too late -- if you file for Social Security early, your full benefit won't be restored once you reach FRA. Rather, you'll be stuck with that lower benefit for life.

Say you're entitled to a $1,500 benefit based on your earnings history at an FRA of 67. Filing at 62 will leave you with $1,050 a month instead. But unless you withdraw your benefit application within a year and repay the Social Security Administration all of the money it paid you, you'll be stuck with that $1,050 for the rest of your retirement.