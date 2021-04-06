The 1 Stock I'd Buy Right Now

Growth potential

With a recent market value of $1.6 trillion, Amazon is one of the most valuable companies on earth. Yet it's still able to grow at an impressive clip. In its last fiscal year, total revenue grew by a whopping 38%. That growth is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, too.

Many of Amazon's businesses and initiatives are likely to deliver growing dividends -- such as Amazon Logistics, which is the transportation network that's beefing up its fulfillment centers and delivery capabilities to deliver more and more of the company's goods instead of relying on UPS, FedEx, or the U.S. Postal Service to do much of this work. It's kind of easy to imagine Amazon delivering for other companies and entities in the future, too.