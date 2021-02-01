The 2 Favorite Stocks From ARK Invest Last Week

Many investors in exchange-traded funds just seek to match the market's performance. But at ARK Invest, ETFs are all about beating the market. All five of ARK Invest's active ETF doubled investors' money in 2020, and that has everyone watching what red-hot investing star Cathie Wood is doing in the portfolio.

The nice thing about the active ETF structure is that you get to see what happens with ARK Invest's funds every day. With that in mind, here are ARK Invest's two favorite stocks from last week, as well as some positions it trimmed.

1. Twitter

ARK Invest made a big purchase of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock last week. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) bought more than 1.4 million shares of the social media company on Jan. 26, spending somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million in the process. That was more than 1% of the entire fund's assets.