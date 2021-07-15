The 2 Worst Moves You Can Make in a Market Crash

If you just stick with the program, any decline in share price during the crash will be temporary, and your investment hopefully won't just return to the pre-crash price but also continue to increase in value during the recovery. Any losses you experience on paper during the crash will be replaced by gains.

Of course, if you don't have investments you're comfortable holding onto during a prolonged downturn, you'll have a more difficult choice to make. That's why you should avoid short-term trading in the hope of making quick profits. You never know when this strategy will backfire if a crash occurs, and you're left holding shares of companies you can't count on to make it through tough times.

2. Cutting back on investments

When you see the market start to crash, you may also decide it's too risky to put money into it, so you pull back on your investing. Or you might want to pause investing during the decline and wait until the market hits rock bottom before you make your move.

Unfortunately, reducing the amount you're investing during a crash can be a huge mistake. It's really difficult to predict when a recovery will begin -- and sometimes this happens very quickly. If you're attempting to time the market, you could miss the chance to get in before prices rise rapidly.