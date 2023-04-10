Housing is expensive in the U.S. Stacker's analysis of data from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau shows why prices will stay high this spring.
spotlight
The 2023 housing market in 5 charts
- Elena Cox, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taxes for the over-65 set can feel more complicated for a variety of reasons. Here are some tax items to keep in mind this tax season.
Parents explain why tooth fairy's putting 379% more money under kids' pillows today than 25 year ago
If the same growth rate continues for the next quarter century, the tooth fairy can expect to place $30 under the pillow for a single tooth in 2048.
If you're a recent graduate working your first full-time job or supporting yourself for the first time, this tax-filing season may indeed be y…
A last-minute guide to filing your 2022 return: EV credits, shrinking refunds and the end of pandemic tax relief
With days to go before the April 18 deadline, the majority of the nation’s 168 million tax filers are once again scrambling to download softwa…