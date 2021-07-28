The 3 Biggest Roth IRA Mistakes I Made in My 20s

One lesson I've learned on my financial journey is that there are always opportunities to come back stronger. You can't be so focused on what you missed that you fail to see the opportunities ahead. As long as you keep growing, opportunities will continue unfolding.

Now that you've unlocked some powerful Roth IRA benefits, you can identify your goals, do the necessary calculations, and use these lessons to become the millionaire next door.

