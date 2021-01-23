The 3 Biggest Threats to the Biden Bull Market

The issue is that lending rates can't stay this low forever. When they do begin to increase, recency bias is going to come back to bite the U.S. economy and stock market quite hard.

Borrowing rates could rise a full 100 basis points (1 percentage point) and still be well below norms. But recent history has shown how spoiled businesses and consumers have become with low lending rates.

As you can see in the chart above, the 30-year mortgage rate has had two instances over the past decade when rates rose by 100 basis points relatively quickly (2013 and late 2016). In both of these instances, mortgage originations and refinancing activity fell off a cliff and declined by more than 50%.