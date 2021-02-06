The 3 Most Problematic Social Security Myths: Debunked

Although Social Security is one of the most important sources of income for most retirees, it's also one of the most misunderstood. And not only are many Americans confused about how their retirement benefits will work, some actually harbor incorrect beliefs about them.

If you've bought into any of the common misconceptions about Social Security, that could be a big problem as you may be basing your retirement plans on a falsehood. Fortunately, three Motley Fool retirement experts are here to clear things up. We're debunking some of the most popular Social Security myths so you can learn the truth about what this program will do for you.

You're stuck with the monthly benefit you lock in for life