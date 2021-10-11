The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Ticks Up Again | October 11, 2021

The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is starting the week at 3.469%, up 0.025 percentage points from Friday. The average rate for a 30-year refinancing loan is also higher, moving up to 3.629%. While almost all other loan categories saw rate increases, mortgage rates for both the FHA and VA loans ticked lower.

Rates for both new mortgages and refinance loans are still very close to record lows, even after taking recent increases into account. Borrowers who have strong credit should be able to lock in low monthly payments.











Money’s daily mortgage rates reflect what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a 700 credit score — roughly the national average score — might pay if he or she applied for a home loan right now. Each day’s rates are based on the average rate 8,000 lenders offered to applicants the previous business day. Freddie Mac’s weekly rates will generally be lower, since they measure rates offered to borrowers with higher credit scores.

Current mortgage rates: 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates







Most borrowers are attracted to the predictable interest rates and steady monthly payments of fixed-rate mortgages. While there are many different terms to choose from, the 30-year loan is the most popular of all thanks to its long payback time. This means the monthly payments will be lower compared to a shorter-term loan. However, the interest rates is typically higher, so you’ll pay more interest over time.

Average Mortgage Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on Oct 8, 2021

15 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Oct 8: 2.52%

Last Week: 2.5%

Change: 0.02%

30 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Oct 8: 3.47%

Last Week: 3.42%

Change: 0.05%

7/1 ARM RATE

Oct 8: 3.06%

Last Week: 2.85%

Change: 0.21%

10/1 ARM RATE

Oct 8: 3.81%

Last Week: 3.73%

Change: 0.08%

Current mortgage rates: 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rates







Short-term loans like a 15-year mortgage are attractive to some borrowers because they have lower interest rates compared to longer-term loans. The upside is that you can pay the loan off faster while saving money on interest over the full term of the loan. The downside is that the shorter payoff term means the monthly payments will be higher than a similar 30-year loan.

Current mortgage rates: 5/1 jumbo adjustable-rate mortgage rates







Adjustable-rate mortgages will have a fixed interest rate for a set number of years, after which the rate will become adjustable and change at set intervals. Monthly payments will mirror whatever the mortgage rate is doing. If you opt for a 5/1 ARM, for example, the interest rate will be fixed for five years and then become adjustable, resetting every year. ARMs come in a variety of terms and have a payback time of 30 years.

Current mortgage rates: VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

The rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 3.148%. ⇓

The rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 3.187%. ⇓

The rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.559%. ⇑

Current mortgage refinance rates













Average Mortgage Refinance Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on Oct 8, 2021

15 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Oct 8: 2.62%

Last Week: 2.62%

Change: 0.0%

30 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Oct 8: 3.63%

Last Week: 3.59%

Change: 0.04%

7/1 ARM RATE

Oct 8: 3.88%

Last Week: 3.85%

Change: 0.03%

10/1 ARM RATE

Oct 8: 4.07%

Last Week: 4.02%

Change: 0.05%

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sank through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher.

In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended higher through the month and into February.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2021, but modestly. Factors that could influence rates include how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and when lawmakers can agree on another economic relief package. More vaccinations and stimulus from the government could lead to improved economic conditions, which would boost rates.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise this year, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance a mortgage.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting.

The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting. The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates. The broader economy. Unemployment rates and changes in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available for. Today, we are showing rates for Friday, October 8, 2021. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

More from Money:

