The 50 Best Deals at Amazon for Black Friday 2021

Best Headphones Deal Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N Why It's a Deal: Sony's over-the-ears headphones normally cost $178 -- but they're only $78 with during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Check Price

Best TV Deal Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch 55U6G Smart TV Why It's a Deal: This 55" Hisense model is on sale under $500 -- extremely rare for a QLED TV at this size. Simply an amazing value. Check Price

Best Vacuum Deal Shark Rotator ZU632 Powered Lift-Away Why It's a Deal: For just $194 (normally around $350), this powerhouse of an upright vacuum from Shark is a tremendous value. Check Price

Best Apple Deal Apple AirPods Pro Why It's a Deal: Amazon has matched Walmart's sale on freshly upgraded AirPods Pro, and they're on sale for just $159, or $90 off. Check Price



Black Friday sales are officially live, and the best deals at Amazon include great discounts on headphones, TVs and other tech, kitchen goods, fashion and more, from brands like Apple, Roomba, Shark, Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Le Creuset and Levis.

As usual, there are great deals on Amazon-brand electronics as well, with 50% off Fire tablets and bargains on Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, new Amazon-brand Fire TVs and more.

You may be wondering: Does Black Friday have the lowest prices of the year? Or are the best deals available on Cyber Monday or some other promotional sales event like Amazon Prime Day?

As we’ve explained in the past, no single day has a monopoly on the best deals. Shoppers can find good deals on all of these days, and it’s impossible to predict when the absolute lowest prices will appear for a given product.

Some early Black Friday deals on select headphones, robot vacuums and other products were actually cheaper than what we’ve been seeing on Black Friday itself. And many other Black Friday deals — particularly on Amazon devices, like Fire tablets — have basically been available at the same price for weeks leading up to the main event. Then again, we’ve also seen new deals and bigger discounts launched on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

It’s also worth noting that Black Friday is an incredibly competitive time for retailers. And that the biggest players — Amazon and Walmart most prominently, but also Target, Best Buy and others — often match each other’s prices. Bear that in mind as you shop. If you see a deal advertised by one retailer, odds are it’s probably available at the same price from multiple stores.

Amazon: Best Black Friday deals

Deals come and go quickly at Amazon, and we’ll do our best to update this story with the latest and most intriguing sales. Here’s what we see right now:

Best TV deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• All-New Insignia NS 65-Inch QLED Smart Fire TV:$569.99 (list price $799.99)

• Hisense 55-Inch ULED 4K 55U6G QLED 4K Android Smart TV: $499 (list price $649.99)

• TCL 65-Inch 6 Series QLED Roku Smart TV: $799 (list price $1,499.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV:$329.99 (list price $469.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 (list price $519.99)

• Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Android 4K Smart TV: $649.99 (list price $849.99)

• Samsung 850-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series HDR Smart TV:$1,797.99 (list price $2,799.99)

Best earbuds and headphones deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N: $78 (list price $178)

• New Apple AirPods Pro: $169.99 (list price $249) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $159

• Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones:$148 (list price $249.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $138

• JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: $64.95 (list price $129.95)

• JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $24.95 (list price $49.95)

• JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $49.95 (list price $99.95)

• Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones: $179 (list price $299)

• Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: $167 (list price $209.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $99.99

Best deals on tablets and other electronics

Courtesy of Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $44.99 (list price $89.99)

• Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet: $74.99 (list price $149.99)

• Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $59.99 (list price $109.99)

• Amazon All-New Echo Show 5 Smart Display: $44.99 (list price $84.99)

• Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: $19.99 (list price $39.99)

• Belkin Surge Power Strip Protector: $30.22 (list price $39.99)

• Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker:$59.95 (list price $99.95)

• Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker: $49.99 (list price $79.99)

• Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $29 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $24.99 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device: $34.99 (list price $54.99)

Best vacuum deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Rooma 694 Robot Vacuum: $179 (list price $274)

• Shark Rotator ZU632 Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $194 (list price $379.99)

• iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $174.99 (list price $299.99)

• eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner:$137.98 (list price $229.99)

• Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum:$149.99 (list price $222.99)

• Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $299.99 (list price $479.99)

• iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum: $1,099 (list price $1,299.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $949

Amazon’s best home goods and kitchen deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt: $179.95 (list price $300)

• Up to 45% off Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage

• Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: $399.95 (list price $549.95)

• Umite Chef 6 Piece Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids: $34.99 (list price $40.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $25.49

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1, 8 Quart: $79.95 (list price $139.99)

• Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker With Air Fryer Lid: $99.95 (list price $149.99)

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1, 6 Quart: $59 (list price $119.99)

• 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: $99 (list price $199)

