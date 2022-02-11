The 6 Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies of 2022

Motorcycle insurance protects your vehicle in case of an accident, as well as covers against property damage and harm you may do to others while in the saddle. Most states require motorcycle insurance coverage and, depending on the rider, bike and location, annual premiums can range between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars.

If your motorcycle isn’t insured, or if you’re looking to switch providers, read on to learn more about the best motorcycle insurance companies on the market and the discounts and benefits they offer.

Our Top Picks for the Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies

Progressive – Best for Accident Forgiveness

– Best for Accident Forgiveness Harley-Davidson – Best for New Riders

– Best for New Riders Foremost – Best for Track Riders

– Best for Track Riders Markel – Best for Mechanical Breakdown Coverage

– Best for Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Nationwide – Best for Motorcycle Collectors

– Best for Motorcycle Collectors Safeco – Best for Homemade and Kit Bikes

Best Motorcycle Insurance Company Reviews

Best for Accident Forgiveness: Progressive

Why we chose it: Progressive is the best motorcycle insurance company for accident forgiveness because its policies are particularly generous in forgiving accidents, both large and small, so these claims don’t hike your rates. It also offers favorable policies on parts replacement.

Pros

Forgives claims of less than $500 and a major accident claim after four years

Offers add-ons for original parts and accessories

Includes diminishing deductible with comprehensive and collision

Covers full replacement cost and carry-on items

Cons

Some of the lowest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 862/1000 (Among the lowest)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A+ (Superior)

Progressive policies are unusually generous in a number of ways, including in accident forgiveness, choice of replacement parts, complimentary accessories coverage, and deductibles — which diminish the longer you remain a claim-free customer.

Progressive also offers other add-ons that aren’t universal for the industry, including total loss coverage for new motorcycles, up to $3,000 in coverage for items you carry along — which no other insurer on this list offers — and enhanced injury protection in case you’re injured and can’t return to work ($250 per week for 2 years).

Best for New Riders: Harley-Davidson

Why we chose it: Harley-Davidson is our best motorcycle insurance company for new riders. If you’re insuring your first bike, Harley-Davidson offers one-stop shopping, and not only for insurance but for a loan to buy your bike and an extended service plan, if you need those.

Pros

Can insure, finance and offer extended service plans for bikes

Has the most extensive list of covered motorcycle types

Offers optional equipment replacement cost for total losses

Discounts for military members, law enforcement and experienced riders

Cons

Coverage is unavailable in AK, HI or DC

Tends to be a little more expensive than other insurance companies

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A+ (Superior)

Unlike other companies on this list, Harley-Davidson specializes in motorcycle insurance and related products, including parts, bike loans and planned maintenance insurance. That helps make it a great place to shop for coverage for your first bike, especially if it’s a Harley. New riders may also pair these features with the company’s motorcycle safety course discount for additional savings.

Also, of the companies on our list, Harley-Davidson’s range of motorcycle types covered and discounts offered are among the best on our list — rivaled only by Progressive. Besides all the standard coverage options, it also extends a decent array of add-ons. Those include full replacement cost coverage in the case of a total loss and equipment replacement cost coverage for lesser accidents.

Best for Track Riders: Foremost

Why we chose it: Foremost is our best motorcycle insurance company for track riders; indeed, it’s the only insurer on this list that will cover these high-risk customers. Track-day coverage will pay for motorcycle repairs/replacement in case of an accident while on the racetrack.

Pros

Track day coverage and replacement cost with Plus and Elite packages

First-accident forgiveness, and helmet and safety apparel covered

Long list of discounts, including lay-up, locked storage and preferred operator

Covers legal ATVs and trailers

Cons

Limited customer service hours

Does not sell policies online

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A (Excellent)

Foremost sells similar coverage to its parent company, Farmers, but through a better website. There are three coverage packages — Saver, Plus and Elite — each of which can all be customized to fit your needs.

All of Foremost’s plans include first-accident forgiveness and coverage for helmets and safety apparel, in amounts that vary by plan. The Plus and Elite packages include track-day coverage, replacement cost coverage and roadside assistance with towing and trip interruption.

The Elite plan includes a diminishing deductible or deductible waiver and enhanced as well permissive use (allows others to drive your bike) rental benefits. Also, this plan can cover vintage, custom and low-speed vehicles.

Best for Mechanical Breakdown Coverage: Markel

Why we chose it: Markel is the best motorcycle insurance company for mechanical breakdowns, since it’s the only insurer on our list that covers repairs to components that fail, even if the failure isn’t triggered by a crash. Additionally, Markel is among the few motorcycle insurers that offer both accident forgiveness for your first at-fault loss and a decreasing deductible benefit for claim-free policyholders.

Pros

Covers mechanical breakdowns unrelated to crashes

Includes $1,000 in accessories coverage with comprehensive and collision

Accident forgiveness option for first at-fault loss

Added coverage for funeral expenses and trailers

Cons

Not available in all states

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A (Excellent)

Besides its accident forgiveness and diminishing deductible (get 25% off each year and pay nothing after four years) programs, Markel offers all the standard motorcycle coverage options of most larger insurers, as well as some rare extras.

The rarities include agreed-value settlement for custom bikes and coverage for mechanical failures, trailers and funeral expenses arising from a motorcycle accident– the latter covering final expenses up to a predetermined amount for any insured person riding an insured bike.

The company also offers an agreed-settlement option for custom bikes.

Best for Motorcycle Collections: Nationwide

Why we chose it: Nationwide is our best motorcycle insurance company for collections because it’s among the few insurers to allow as many as 12 specialized bikes on a single policy, and to a high maximum.

Pros

Up to $50,000 in coverage per bike for vintage or custom bikes/trikes (up to 12)

Vanishing deductible included with collision and comprehensive coverage

Coverage for original parts for many manufacturers

Motorcycle apparel coverage included with vintage motorcycle package

Cons

Original-manufacturer parts not available for all makes

Fewer discounts than other companies

Below-average customer satisfaction score

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 876/1000 (Below average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A+ (Superior)

Besides free annual policy reviews to make sure your policy is keeping up with your needs, Nationwide also offers some of the highest coverage limits on this list. Other than Progressive, it’s the only company offering $500,000 per person and per accident each for bodily injury liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Nationwide also includes a vanishing or diminishing deductible feature with its collision and comprehensive policies, so your deductible can go down by $100 every year you go without filing a claim for up to a maximum of $500. While other insurers extend coverage for custom bikes and trikes, Nationwide is among the few that allow you to insure up to 12 under one policy for a maximum coverage amount of $30,000 for custom parts and $50,000 per bike, plus trailer coverage.

Best for Homemade and Kit Bikes: Safeco

Why we chose it: Safeco is our best motorcycle insurance company for homemade and kit motorcycles because it’s the only insurer we have researched extending such coverage for select bikes. And while other Safeco coverage options are limited, the company does include original manufacturer parts replacement at no extra cost with its comprehensive and collision policies.

Pros

Covers some homemade and kit bikes

Manufacturer parts included with comprehensive and collision

Offers a Harley Davidson replacement cost provision

Discount for experienced riders

Cons

Only offers four discounts

Quotes must be obtained through an agent

Does not cover race bikes

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 871/1000 (Below average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A (Excellent)

Safeco is a Liberty Mutual company offering all the standard insurance options for a broad range of motorcycle types, including coverage for some homemade and kit bikes. It also includes roadside assistance with all its plans and guaranteed manufacturer parts repair with its comprehensive and collision coverage.

Beyond these perks, Safeco offers a limited number of discounts and additional coverage options with which to customize your policy. Since the company is primarily agent-based, you must call in to obtain more information.

Other companies we considered

USAA is widely recognized for its excellent customer service ratings and dedication to military service members. Insurance through USAA is limited to members of the U.S. Armed Forces or their relatives. However, USAA sells motorcycle insurance from Progressive, so prospective customers are encouraged to read our Progressive review for coverage details but to seek a quote from USAA, since discounts may differ.

Pros

Great customer service

Issued by Progressive

Cons

Restricted to military service members and family

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 909/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A++ (Superior)

Geico only extends motorcycle insurance coverage to cruisers, sports and touring bikes, custom motorcycles and mopeds. It offers all the standard protection plus roadside assistance and accessories coverage, just as the rest of the companies on this list. It also offers about seven discounts, fewer than most other insurers.

Pros

Helmet and bike accessories covered under Comprehensive and Collision

Free emergency roadside service and towing

Discount for Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructors

Cons

Accessories coverage only up to $20,000, less than other insurers

Fewer add-ons and discounts than other companies

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 881/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A++ (Superior)

Farmers offers three pre-packaged yet customizable plans — the Saver, the Plus and the Elite. Each plan comes with a different level of coverage, and there are options available for custom, vintage and slow-speed vehicles such as golf carts. You can also purchase any of these plans through Farmer’s subsidiary, Foremost, which does a better job of presenting coverage details on its site.

Pros

Track-day insurance for non-competitive riding

Includes helmet and safety apparel coverage

Offers first-accident forgiveness

Covers legal ATVs and trailers

Cons

Lists fewer discounts than its subsidiary, Foremost

Limited customer service hours

Does not sell policies online

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 893/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A (Excellent)

Allstate offers insurance for bikes, trikes and scooters, but doesn’t state whether it covers other motorcycle types. Besides all the discounts and coverage options you can expect from a motorcycle insurer, Allstate also extends loan/lease gap coverage, coverage for damaged motorcycle and off-road transport trailers, extended protection for new motorcycles and first accident forgiveness for eligible customers.

Pros

Includes $1,000 in accessories coverage

Offers new motorcycle extended protection and gap coverage

First-accident waiver available for eligible customers

Offers motorcycle and off-road vehicle transport trailer damage

Cons

Doesn't cover antique motorcycles

Only covers after-market parts

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: 870/1000

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A+

Dairyland’s Physical damage-plus coverage pays to repair your damaged bike with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts, a great coverage option but one that several other insurers on this list also offer or include with their comprehensive and collision policies. Besides standard coverage and its Physical Damage plus add-on, Dairyland sells bike replacement cost coverage and offers a Harley Owners Group member discount.

Pros

Original manufacturer replacement parts add-on

Discounts for Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) riders

Offers full replacement cost coverage

Cons

Few discounts compared to other companies

Motorcycle coverage is limited to 45 states

No online claims processing

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score: N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating: A+ (Superior)

Motorcycle Insurance Guide

Motorcycle insurance protects you and your passengers against financial losses resulting from an accident. Most states — with the exception of Florida, Montana and Washington — require riders to hold some liability coverage, with levels varying by state.

However, even if motorcycle insurance is not legally mandated where you live, it’s a good idea to have some coverage, especially considering you would be liable for damages resulting from an accident in which you are at fault.

Types of motorcycle insurance

To find the best motorcycle insurance policy for your budget and your bike, it pays to understand the different motorcycle insurance options available.

The following are the most common types of motorcycle insurance coverage.

Bodily injury liability and property damage liability

These policies protect you financially against bodily injury and property damage liability lawsuits in the event of an accident involving another person. Some insurers also include guest passenger liability coverage or sell it as a separate add-on.

Collision coverage

If you’re in an accident with another vehicle, collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your bike. This policy does not cover damages you cause other vehicles or medical payments (whether yours or another driver’s).

The cost of premiums for collision coverage will partly depend on the deductible you choose, which is the portion you must pay out of pocket toward a covered claim. As with any other type of insurance, the higher your deductible, the lower your premium.

Comprehensive coverage

Also known as “other than collision” coverage, this policy covers your vehicle against damages caused by theft, vandalism or fire. As with collision insurance, you must pay a deductible of your selection before coverage kicks in.

Coverage for custom parts

Most comprehensive and collision policies only cover original factory parts. Coverage for custom motorcycle parts considers permanent additions to your bike, including sidecars, chrome parts and custom paint jobs.

Coverage for accessories

Damage to accessories like saddlebags, trunk boxes, CB radios or other optional equipment that is added to the motorcycle are not always covered by standard motorcycle insurance. To protect these items, look for accessories or equipment coverage. This also applies to safety apparel like helmets and goggles.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Protects you and your property if you’re in a collision with someone who has insufficient insurance coverage or doesn’t have insurance at all. UM/UIM insurance can cover lost wages, medical bills and, in some cases, property damage. Some states might legally require you to add uninsured motorist coverage.

Total loss coverage

If your bike is totaled, the insurance company will help you purchase a new one or pay off the loan on the bike if it is still due. This is optional coverage with almost all insurers.

Other forms of insurance, such as homeowners insurance, umbrella insurance and renters insurance can help cover you, your motorcycle or your belongings.

You may also consider reading Money’s list of the best life insurance companies.

Motorcycle insurance requirements by state

As with car insurance, almost every state has motorcycle insurance liability requirements, including property damage and bodily injury liability if you’re in an at-fault accident.

Below, we’ve organized insurance requirements by state.

Florida, Montana, and Washington don’t require motorcycle insurance. They also don’t enforce legal or financial consequences if you don’t have one.

In Arizona, motorcyclists must prove they can cover the costs of a potential accident by submitting a check to the DMV.

In Virginia, drivers are charged an annual fee if they don’t have insurance.

In all other states, you are legally required to carry property damage and bodily injury liability policies.

If you live in a state that requires you to get motorcycle insurance, it’s important to get your new bike insured before you drive on the open road.

In states where motorcycle insurance is not required by law, you can opt to buy coverage later, but you risk being liable for costs related to any accident in which you are involved.

Other important information about motorcycle insurance

The following information can aid you in choosing the right policy and amount of coverage for you. It also sheds light on state laws regarding helmet use.

Deciding how much motorcycle coverage to get

The amount of coverage you should get for your motorcycle depends on your state’s legal requirements and personal needs.

Most states require you to get two types of liability insurance: property damage and personal injury protection coverage.

You can also add other forms of protection that aren’t required by law, including comprehensive coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and coverage for custom parts.

Finding the right motorcycle insurance policy

Know what affects your premiums. As is the case with auto insurance, motorcycle insurance rates will depend on factors such as your age, driving history, zip code, the make and year of your motorcycle and the number of miles you drive annually.

As is the case with auto insurance, motorcycle insurance rates will depend on factors such as your age, driving history, zip code, the make and year of your motorcycle and the number of miles you drive annually. Ways to lower your premiums. Taking a motorcycle safety course can help lower your premium if you are under the age of 25 or have had an accident in the past. Most motorcycle insurers also offer plenty of other discounts for driving safely, installing anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices, being part of a rider organization and many more.

Taking a motorcycle safety course can help lower your premium if you are under the age of 25 or have had an accident in the past. Most motorcycle insurers also offer plenty of other discounts for driving safely, installing anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices, being part of a rider organization and many more. Consider lay-up policies. If you live in a state where it’s harder to ride during winter, consider a lay-up policy. These policies allow you to pause liability and collision coverage during winter months while keeping your comprehensive coverage active.

If you live in a state where it’s harder to ride during winter, consider a lay-up policy. These policies allow you to pause liability and collision coverage during winter months while keeping your comprehensive coverage active. Consider track day insurance. If you occasionally ride on a track, make sure your insurer covers you on track days. Some insurers don’t cover track use at all, while others only cover track usage as long as you are not competing in a race.

If you occasionally ride on a track, make sure your insurer covers you on track days. Some insurers don’t cover track use at all, while others only cover track usage as long as you are not competing in a race. Wear US DOT-approved helmets. In the event of an accident, insurers will inquire about the type of helmet you were wearing. Your insurance provider could deny your claim if you were not wearing a helmet or if the helmet was not approved by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT).

In the event of an accident, insurers will inquire about the type of helmet you were wearing. Your insurance provider could deny your claim if you were not wearing a helmet or if the helmet was not approved by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT). Be careful with bundling. While bundling your motorcycle insurance with your car or home insurance could help you save, buying policies individually may be less expensive in some cases.

While bundling your motorcycle insurance with your car or home insurance could help you save, buying policies individually may be less expensive in some cases. Shop around. Since insurers price risk differently, shopping around and comparing quotes can help get more affordable motorcycle insurance. Additionally, not all insurers cover every type of bike. While most will cover cruisers, touring bikes, dirt bikes, trikes, sports bikes and mopeds/scooters, some will not cover race bikes or vintage bikes (of over 25 years).

Helmet laws for motorcyclists

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that helmets reduce motorcycle rider fatalities by 22% to 42%, and brain injuries by 41% to 69%. However, helmet laws in the United States vary widely by state.

In 21 states and the District of Columbia, universal helmet laws require both drivers and passengers to wear this protection.

Wearing a helmet is required in 27 other states if you’re under the age of 18 or 21.

Three states — New Hampshire, Illinois and Iowa — don’t mandate helmet use for any riders.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, states where helmet laws only apply to some riders have higher injury and mortality rates than those where helmet regulations apply to all riders.

Best Motorcycle Insurance FAQ

How much is motorcycle insurance?

Some online sources claim the average motorcycle insurance premium in the United States is under $300 per year, while others cite figures upward of $700 and well over the $1,000 mark for full coverage (comprehensive and collision).

However, the truth is that motorcycle insurance costs vary widely depending on factors such as the coverage level you choose, your driving record, habits, personal details (location plays a big part), and the age and make of your motorcycle.

Is motorcycle insurance cheaper than car insurance?

Generally, motorcycle insurance is cheaper than car insurance. Of course, actual premiums will depend on the bike you ride and the level of coverage you select, among other factors.

This can also apply to motorcycle parts, vehicle replacement costs and even SR22 insurance for drivers who have had a DUI or other major violation.

Who has the best motorcycle insurance?

The best motorcycle insurance company for you will depend on factors such as your budget, the level of coverage you want, the bike you ride and even where and when you ride.

For example, not all insurers cover vintage motorcycles or race bikes, and coverage options and levels vary by company. If you have a custom bike or one with a lot of accessories, look for a company that offers higher coverage limits for these features. If you hit the track every so often or want year-round coverage with no lay-up period, look for insurers offering these options.

As always, shop around and compare motorcycle insurance quotes from at least three different insurers to secure the best possible deal on the coverage you require.

How to get motorcycle insurance?

You can get a motorcycle policy from your company of choice either online or over the phone.

Alternatively, you can reach out to an independent insurance agent who sells insurance from several different carriers. This could be an option if you don't know where to start or don't want to go through the process of gathering and comparing quotes yourself.

How does motorcycle insurance work?

Motorcycle insurance works similarly to car insurance in that it serves as a form of financial protection against liability lawsuits in case of an at-fault accident. Depending on the policies you select, it may also cover damages or losses due to theft, vandalism, falling objects or hazards such as fires, floods and hail.

For comprehensive or collision coverage, you will need to pay a deductible before the insurance kicks in. For example, if your deductible is set to $500 and motorcycle repairs due to a collision amount to $2,000, you'd have to pay $500 out of pocket for the insurer to cover the remaining cost, up to the limits of your policy.

How We Found the Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies of 2022

To find the best motorcycle insurance companies, we did the following:

Cataloged motorcycle insurance products from the top insurance companies looking for features that made them stand out from the rest.

Compared discounts and covered motorcycle types.

Favored lenders that offer 24/7 claims processing and/or customer service.

Considered J.D. Power’s latest U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study as a measure of customer satisfaction with each company, as well as A.M. Best financial strength ratings as evidence of financial stability and ability to pay out claims.

Summary of Money’s Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies of 2022

