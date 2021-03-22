The 6 Biggest Life Insurance Myths About COVID, Cost and Coverage

Myth 5: If you’re single and have no dependents, you don’t need it

Life insurance isn’t just for breadwinners. For example, if a parent or guardian co-signed on your student loan, a new car or your first mortgage, life insurance can help protect the co-signer from taking on the debt if you die, Stafford says.

You can also leave the death benefit to someone who doesn't rely on you financially, like a niece or nephew, Stafford says. Similarly, if you support a charity or nonprofit, you can assign some or all of the death benefit to the organization.

Life insurance can also offer a financial safety net to small-business owners. If “you have a partner or you have employees that depend on you, you can buy life insurance to protect that business,” Stafford says.

Myth 6: Life insurance through your employer is sufficient

Group life insurance through an employer is typically one or two times your salary, which may not be enough to support your loved ones. “You probably need at least 10 times your salary,” Stafford says.