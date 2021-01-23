The 6 Principles of a Rule Breaker Portfolio

Before I go onto the good news of principle No. 5, the reason we established our sleep number is so that you abide by it, so that if the stock does start to cringe out of control in the best way, that you're disciplined and you recognize that you might not sleep so well with that amount of allocation and so piecemeal, you can sell that position down to your sleep number. Establish your sleep number, know your sleep number, be awake to the possibility that your sleep number may change over the course of time. I think for a lot of people, as they get older, their sleep number gets smaller and that strikes me as entirely appropriate. Mine here just to push forward the concept to get you thinking about it and acting in your best interest. Principle No. 5, and sure enough it starts with these two words, good news. Principle No. 5, good news, you get to invest through the whole race. Well, principle No. 3, fair starting line, you heard our music at the beginning. I'm going to ask for a little bit more, horsey fun fair once again, because we're going to stick with this analogy. I've always enjoyed it. I've rocked it before in this podcast a number of times. I'm really enshrining it now in these principles because I think horse racing is fun and there's a lot that we can learn from horse racing. But good news, you can kind of cheat as an investor in a way that is better, at the track, never can. If you're listening to me, and if I make a good case for it here with principle No. 5, you will indeed "cheat with me," because unlike the betters at the track who have to put all their bets in just before the bell rings and the race starts, no, no, no. You and I as investors, we get to invest through the whole race. A third of the way through, when one of those horses is five lengths ahead of all the others, we can place our bets down right then; with new money that we're investing, we can look and see who's doing well, who's thriving and we can put more and new money toward those we get to invest through the whole race. Now the reason has worked so well for investors and for portfolio builders is because it goes opposite what most people's instincts are. Most people think buy low, sell high and when a stock in their portfolio drops, they think they should once again, "double down." Well, if you're a Rule Breaker investor, you know one of our habits is to add up, not to double down.