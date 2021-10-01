The 7 Best Credit Repair Companies of October 2021

- Best Overall
Credit Saint
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$99
- Monthly Fees:
$79.99 - $119.99
- Available Discounts:
None
- Money-Back Guarantee:
90 days
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best Value Program
Sky Blue
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$79
- Monthly Fees:
$79 - $119
- Available Discounts:
Couples
- Money-Back Guarantee:
90 days
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best for Discounts
Ovation Credit Repair
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$89
- Monthly Fees:
$79-$109
- Available Discounts:
Couples, Seniors, Military
- Money-Back Guarantee:
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best Bonus Features
The Credit Pros
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
None
- Monthly Fees:
$69-$149
- Available Discounts:
None
- Money-Back Guarantee:
90 days
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best for Legal Expertise
Lexington Law
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$14.95 Transunion credit report summary pull
- Monthly Fees:
Premier Plus: $129.95 Concord Premier: $109.95 Concord Standard: $89.85
- Available Discounts:
Military discount: 50% first work fee Family and friends discount (referral): $50 discount on second account's first work fee
- Money-Back Guarantee:
No money back guarantee
- Setup or First Work Fee:
People are also reading…
Credit report mistakes are much more common than you might think. And, while you can remove inaccurate information from your credit report yourself, the process is often frustrating and time-consuming. Credit repair companies can make this process easier by doing the work for you — analyzing your credit, and disputing any mistakes directly with creditors and the major credit bureaus.
So, if you’re ready to leave poor credit behind, check out Money’s guide to the best credit repair companies of 2021 below.
Our Top Picks for Best Credit Repair Companies
- Credit Saint – Best Overall
- Sky Blue Credit – Best Value
- Ovation Credit Repair – Best Discounts
- The Credit Pros – Best Bonus Features
- The Credit People – Best Guarantee
- Lexington Law – Best for Legal Expertise
- Credit Versio – Best for DIY Credit Repair
Find the #1 Credit Repair in Your State.
Click on your state to speak with a locally licensed expert. Let Credit Saint do the work for you.
Best Credit Repair Reviews
Credit Saint
Best Overall
Our Partner
Monthly fee: $79.99 – $119.99
Pros
- 90-day money-back guarantee
- Options for every budget
- Clear pricing policies
- Online sign-up available
Cons
- Limited availability
- First work fees between $99-$195
- No online chat
Credit Saint is our pick for Best Overall because of its clear pricing policies and array of affordable and comprehensive package options.
The packages — which range from $79.99 to $119.99 — differ in how many claims they’ll dispute a month, from five claims with the basic “Credit Polish” plan to an unlimited amount with the premium, “Clean Slate” plan.
Credit Saint offers a free consultation to evaluate your particular situation, your credit scores from the three major bureaus and identify the next steps you should take. Once you sign up with them, the company assigns an advisory team to your case and schedules calls to keep you informed.
Credit Saint also offers a score tracker to alert you to any changes in your credit report, and a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don’t see any changes in your credit history after three months.
The company offers three credit repair packages: Credit Polish, Credit Remodel and Clean Slate.
|Credit Polish
$79.99 p/m
|Credit Remodel
$99.99 p/m
|Clean Slate
$119.99 p/m
|$99 one-time initial work fee
|$99 one-time initial work fee
|$195 initial work fee
|Dispute up to 5 items per monthly cycle
|Dispute up to 10 items per month
|Unlimited monthly disputes
|Goodwill intervention letters to creditors
|Experian monitoring
|Experian monitoring
|Goodwill intervention letters to creditors
|Goodwill intervention letters to creditors
|Escalated information requests
|Escalated information requests
|Disputes for bankruptcies and repossessions
|Judgment disputes
Sky Blue
Best Value Program
Our Partner
Monthly fee: $79 – $119
Pros
- 90-day money-back guarantee, no conditions
- 50% off a month for couples discount
- Repair up to 15 items every 35 days
- Online sign-up available
Cons
- No monthly credit monitoring
- No financial tools, such as budgeting
- Monthly disputes limited to five per bureau every 35 days
Sky Blue Credit Repair has a two-tier pricing model that allows you to take advantage of all its services for a flat rate of $79 a month, or $119 a month for couples (both married or unmarried partners).
According to the company, the credit repair process takes approximately six months to complete and you cancel any time without incurring penalties. Although Sky Blue is no longer registered with the Better Business Bureau (companies have to pay annual fees to stay accredited), they boasted an A+ rating when they were, and consumer comments were largely positive.
Their credit repair plans include:
|Sky Blue Credit Repair Services
$79 p/m ($119 p/m for couples)
|Dispute up to 15 items (5 per credit bureau) every 35 days
|Customized dispute letters
|Statute of limitations research on reported debts
|Credit score guidance
|Credit rebuilding counseling
|Debt settlement and negotiations consultations
|Debt validation, goodwill and cease and desist letters
Ovation Credit Repair
Best for Discounts
Our Partner
Monthly fee: $79 – $109 per month
Pros
- Multiple available discounts
- Cancel any time
- Financial management tools available with both plans
- Parent company LendingTree has a solid reputation
Cons
- Credit monitoring only provided with Essential Plus
- Phone-only application process
- No 24/7 support
Ovation Credit Repair stands out for its many discounts. They offer a 20% couples discount and 10% discounts for seniors and members of the military. They also offer a one-time credit of up to $50 if you switch from another credit repair agency or refer a friend.
The company offers two levels of credit repair:
|Essentials Plan – $79 p/m
|Essentials Plus Plan – $109 p/m
|$89 one-time initial work fee / $79 monthly fee
|$89 one-time initial work fee / $109 monthly fee
|Free consultation with a credit expert
|Free consultation with a credit expert
|Personalized credit dispute options
|Personalized credit dispute options
|A case advisor that will oversee the process from start to finish
|A case advisor that will oversee the process from start to finish
|Personalized dispute options
|Unlimited dispute and goodwill letters to creditors
|Personal case advisor
|TransUnion credit monitoring
|Financial Management Tools
|Official Ovation recommendation letter for future potential lenders
The Credit Pros
Best Bonus Features
Our Partner
Pros
- Financial management tools and credit monitoring included with every plan
- Live chat available
- Certified FICO professionals
- No setup fee
Cons
- Basic credit repair package only includes one credit dispute
- 24/7 phone support isn't available
Monthly fee: $69 – $149
While many credit repair companies offer extra perks only with its premium plans, The Credit Pros offer really useful financial management tools, even with its least expensive package.
Tools include bill reminders, a budgeting system service and real-time account sync. Each plan has a complimentary credit monitoring solution, but The Credit Pros also offer multiple tools to track inaccurate personal finance information, from dark web monitoring to social security number trace and payday monitoring.
The company’s free consultation is available in both English and Spanish, something not common in the credit repair industry. Do note, however, that their initial work fee is higher than many other competitors’ — $119 for their low- and medium-tier plans and $149 for their premium plan.
There are 3 packages to choose from:
|Money Management
$69 p/m
|Prosperity Package
$119 p/m
|Success Package
$149 p/m
|$119 one-time initial work fee
|$119 one-time initial work fee
|$149 one-time initial work fee
|One credit dispute per month
|Same features as the Money Management plan
|Same features as the Money Management plan
|Updated free credit reports every 60 days
|Unlimited number of monthly credit disputes
|Unlimited number of monthly credit disputes
|Goodwill letters
|Discounts on medication
|Discounts on medication
|Debt validation letter
|No credit line
|Discounts for National Credit Direct products
|Cease and desist letters to lenders
|Credit line from National Credit Direct
|Access to the company’s legal network
|Personalized action plans with certified FICO professionals
|Credit line from National Credit Direct
The Credit People
Best Guarantee
Our Partner
Monthly fee: $79 or $419 six month flat-rate
Pros
- Simple pricing structure
- FCRA-certified consultants
- Low one-time first work fee ($19)
- 24/7 account access and online enrollment
Cons
- No credit monitoring
- No financial management tools
The Credit People have two credit repair options and a clear-cut pricing structure: $79 a month or a $419 flat rate membership for a six-month plan.
What sets it apart from other credit repair companies is its satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with The Credit People’s services, you can cancel without paying for that month and receive a refund for the previous month’s payment.
Both memberships include the following credit repair services:
|The Credit People Membership
$79 p/m ($119 for couples)
|$19 initial fee
|$419 flat-rate pricing for a six month membership ($69.83 p/m)
|6-month satisfaction guarantee with flat-rate membership
|Credit reports and credit score
|Action plan focused on raising your credit score
|Unlimited disputes
Lexington Law
Best for Legal Expertise
Our Partner
Monthly Fee: $89.95 – $129.95
Pros
- Long, proven track record
- Online contact options
- Employs attorneys and paralegals
- Free credit report consultation
Cons
- Credit monitoring only available with the priciest plan
- Financial management tools only available with Premier Plus plan
- Pending legal action from the CFPB
- No satisfaction guarantee
Lexington Law is well-known in the credit repair industry, with years of experience and almost nationwide availability (every state except in Oregon).
Because it’s a law firm and its staff is mostly attorneys and paralegals, the company is said to explore every legal avenue to correct inaccuracies in your credit report. Their account reps — often paralegals — offer personalized support over extended hours, seven days a week.
The company also uses credit monitoring software and has a highly rated mobile app where users have 24/7 access to their credit score analysis and counseling plan.
However, Lexington has also had its share of legal problems. It’s the subject of multiple lawsuits — including legal action filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, alleging that the company uses unfair telemarketing practices. The company claims that the practices were actually carried out by third parties they contracted.
Despite this, Lexington Law remains a powerful player in the industry and does offer the advantage of having an experienced law firm handling your case.
Available credit repair packages:
|Concord Standard
$89.95 p/m
|Concord Premier
$109.95 p/m
|Premier Plus
$129.95 p/m
|Bureau challenges
|Bureau challenges
|Bureau challenges
|Creditor interventions
|Creditor interventions
|Creditor interventions
|InquiryAssist
|InquiryAssist
|Score analysis
|Score analysis
|ReportWatch
|ReportWatch
|TransUnion alerts
|TransUnion alerts
|Cease & desist letters
|FICO score tracker
|Identity theft protection
|Personal finance tools
© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.