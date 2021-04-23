The Advantages Of Using An Agent Who Specializes In Travel Insurance

Travel insurance agents are also well-versed about plans that provide robust benefits, top customer service and strong value.

When you’re buying travel insurance, it’s best to work with a travel insurance provider rather than buying a policy directly from the travel supplier like the airline, cruise or train, says Bailey Foster, a spokesperson for Trawick International. Buying travel insurance from a travel supplier is convenient, but you won’t get a customized, comprehensive travel insurance plan and the best value for your buck, she says.

In addition, a travel agent who mainly sells trips may have only limited access to policy choices. A travel insurance agent will have the best access to a wide variety of insurance options.