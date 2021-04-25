The Award for Best Beginner Stock Goes To...

Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, is here. As celebrities prepare to walk the red carpet, investors can prepare their stock portfolios to maximize their earning potential.

If you're a beginner investor, it can be daunting to get started. There are thousands of stocks to choose from, and seemingly unlimited mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other types of investments.

Fortunately, it's easier than you may think to get started investing. And there's one type of investment that wins the award for "Best Beginner Stock."

The best investment to get started

If you're just beginning to invest in the stock market and want to avoid the headaches that come with choosing individual stocks, buying and selling investments, and doing loads of research, your best bet is to invest in an S&P 500 ETF.