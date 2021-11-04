 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored AP

The Best Apple Deals for Black Friday 2021

  • 0
Shopping-Black-Friday-Best-Apple-Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Black Friday sales give the perfect moment for Apple lovers to snatch great deals on the brand’s most popular devices. In past years, we’ve seen significant price drops on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple accessories.

This year we can expect similar deals during Black Friday sales. In fact, you may already find some early discounts on Apple devices from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

As Black Friday itself gets closer, we might see even better deals especially from retailers like Amazon, which typically lead the way by offering the deepest discounts. Shoppers should not expect the big deals to come directly from Apple. Traditionally, instead of lowering its prices, Apple has skipped regular discounts and instead offered store gift cards of up to $150 with the purchase of select Apple and Beats products.

The absolute best Apple deals may not appear until around Black Friday (November 26). Even so, it might be smart to take advantage of any early good deals you spot, before they expire or go out of stock.

People are also reading…

Take into consideration that supply chain issues may mean that shortages of popular products are likely, and that discounts won’t be quite as good as shoppers have seen in previous years.

Best Black Friday Apple deals so far

November 2021 started out with sales offering $60 off the new AirPods Pro earbuds, which Apple recently updated to support MagSafe charging. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s new noise-canceling wireless earbuds since its release in mid-October.

Another good early deal: Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9” is currently on sale at Best Buy for $199, a $150 discount from its list price ($349). This is a great add-on for both the 2018 and 2020 iPads.

Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods are scheduled to be on sale at Walmart for $89 ($30 off) from November 10 to 12, according to Walmart’s preview of Black Friday sales.

Bear in mind that this is basically the same deal we’ve seen in the past. Odds are we might see even lower prices in the weeks ahead, considering that the third generation of AirPods was released in late October.

More of the best Black Friday Apple deals

Below are some of the other best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far, and we’ll keep updating as more deals drop:

Macbook Air 13 (2021)
Courtesy of Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13”(2020) with M1 Chip: $899.00 at Amazon (list price $999.00)

Macbook Pro 13 (2021)
Courtesy of Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13” (2020) with M1 Chip: $1,199.00 at Amazon (list price $1,299)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)
Courtesy of Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” (2021): $1,099 at Amazon (list price $1,199)

More from Money:

Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

The Best iPads for Your Money

AirPods Pro Deals: Apple’s Upgraded New Earbuds Are Already $60 off

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to buy (and skip) in November 2021

What to buy (and skip) in November 2021

Are your mailbox, inbox and social media feed suddenly stuffed with holiday shopping promotions? Welcome to November. This month, expect plenty of deals — and a complication.

How to get the best Costco Black Friday 2021 deals

How to get the best Costco Black Friday 2021 deals

The warehouse version of Black Friday is underway. Costco is super-sizing the holiday season with four stages of savings through November. Grab a basket and a couple of flat carts and pick up a pallet or two of your favorite bargains.

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News