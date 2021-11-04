The Best Apple Deals for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday sales give the perfect moment for Apple lovers to snatch great deals on the brand’s most popular devices. In past years, we’ve seen significant price drops on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple accessories.

This year we can expect similar deals during Black Friday sales. In fact, you may already find some early discounts on Apple devices from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

As Black Friday itself gets closer, we might see even better deals especially from retailers like Amazon, which typically lead the way by offering the deepest discounts. Shoppers should not expect the big deals to come directly from Apple. Traditionally, instead of lowering its prices, Apple has skipped regular discounts and instead offered store gift cards of up to $150 with the purchase of select Apple and Beats products.

The absolute best Apple deals may not appear until around Black Friday (November 26). Even so, it might be smart to take advantage of any early good deals you spot, before they expire or go out of stock.

Take into consideration that supply chain issues may mean that shortages of popular products are likely, and that discounts won’t be quite as good as shoppers have seen in previous years.

Best Black Friday Apple deals so far

November 2021 started out with sales offering $60 off the new AirPods Pro earbuds, which Apple recently updated to support MagSafe charging. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s new noise-canceling wireless earbuds since its release in mid-October.

Another good early deal: Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9” is currently on sale at Best Buy for $199, a $150 discount from its list price ($349). This is a great add-on for both the 2018 and 2020 iPads.

Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods are scheduled to be on sale at Walmart for $89 ($30 off) from November 10 to 12, according to Walmart’s preview of Black Friday sales.

Bear in mind that this is basically the same deal we’ve seen in the past. Odds are we might see even lower prices in the weeks ahead, considering that the third generation of AirPods was released in late October.

More of the best Black Friday Apple deals

Below are some of the other best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far, and we’ll keep updating as more deals drop:

Courtesy of Amazon

• Apple MacBook Air 13”(2020) with M1 Chip: $899.00 at Amazon (list price $999.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Apple MacBook Pro 13” (2020) with M1 Chip: $1,199.00 at Amazon (list price $1,299)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Apple iPad Pro 12.9” (2021): $1,099 at Amazon (list price $1,199)

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0