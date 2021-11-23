The Best Apple Deals for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday sales give the perfect moment for Apple lovers to snatch great deals on the brand’s most popular devices. For Black Friday 2021, shoppers have the chance to buy Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for just $159 (versus $249 at full price) and Apple Watches for as little as $109. Deal hunters should be on the lookout of great discounts on iPads, MacBooks and Apple accessories too, though early on the bargains have been hard to come by.

Shoppers should not expect the big deals to come directly from Apple. Traditionally, instead of lowering its prices, Apple has skipped regular discounts and instead offered store gift cards of up to $150 with the purchase of select Apple and Beats products.

Instead, you’ll want to look to Black Friday sales offered by retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, which typically lead the way by offering the deepest discounts.

The absolute best Apple deals may not appear until around Black Friday (November 26). Even so, it might be smart to take advantage of any early good deals you spot, before they expire or go out of stock. (Amazon appeared to be out of stock of AirPods Pro as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, a day after the site had them on sale for $169.99.)

Take into consideration that supply chain issues may mean that shortages of popular products are likely, and that it’s possible discounts won’t be quite as good as shoppers have seen in previous years.

Best Black Friday Apple deals so far

November 2021 started out with sales offering $60 off the new AirPods Pro earbuds, which Apple recently updated to support MagSafe charging. This was the lowest price we’s seen for Apple’s new noise-canceling wireless earbuds since its release in mid-October. But as of Monday, Nov. 22, AirPods Pros should be on sale for just $159.

Another good early deal: Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9” is currently on sale at Best Buy for $199, a $150 discount from its list price ($349). This is a great add-on for both the 2018 and 2020 iPads.

Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods were on sale at Walmart for $89 ($30 off) from November 10 to 12. That deal expired, though we wouldn’t be surprised if it appeared again soon.

According to Walmart’s Black Friday ad, the AirPods Pro will be on sale for $159 from Nov. 22 to 28. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm is also on sale for $109 ($90 off). This same $90 discount applies to the 42mm model, which will sell for $139, compared to $229 normally.

Best Black Friday Apple deals

Below are some of the other best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far, and we’ll keep updating as more deals drop:

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Walmart

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $109 at Walmart (list price $199.99)

• Apple Watch Series 6 GPS: $349 at Amazon (list price $399.00)

• Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: $199 at Best Buy (list price $349)

• Apple MacBook Air 13 (2020) with M1 Chip: $899 at Amazon (list price $999) NOT AVAILABLE

• Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020) with M1 Chip: $1,199.00 at Amazon (list price $1,299)

