The Best Apple Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

If you missed out on the best Apple deals for Black Friday, there are still chances to snag some good discounts on Cyber Monday.

As in previous years, Apple is offering gift cards of up to $200 when you buy eligible products during a Cyber Monday promotion. For instance, you can get a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone SE and select Apple Watches, a $100 card with any iPad Pro or a $200 one if you purchase an iMac 27” directly with Apple.

If you’re looking for traditional discounts on Apple products rather than gift cards, you’ll have to go hunting at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — because Apple generally doesn’t reduce the prices on its merchandise.

We’ve done the deal hunting for you, and here’s what we’ve found for Cyber Monday 2021.

Best Apple deals at Amazon

Here are the best deals on Apple products and accessories we’ve found at Amazon for Cyber Monday:

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)are at $114.99 with an additional $15 discount applied at checkout, meaning you can get them for $99.99.

The new Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) also have an additional $20 discount when you check out, so you can buy these for $149.99 .

Both Apple Pencils have reduced prices too: the first-generation Apple Pencil is selling for $79 and the second generation for $99, which is $20 and $30 off, respectively.

The Apple MagSafe Charger, which can be used to wirelessly charge AirPods Pro and iPhone 8 or later generations, is on sale for $29.99 (list price $39).

Cyber Monday: Best Apple deals

Here’s a list of more Cyber Monday Apple deals, including discounts on MacBooks.

• Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm): $459 at Amazon ($749 list price)

• Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: $199 at Best Buy ($349 list price)

