The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart in 2021

Best Robot Vacuum Deal Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge Robot Vacuum Why It's a Deal: This advanced eufy robot vacuum comes with home mapping capabilities, and it's under $150 -- $200 off the regular price. Check Price

Best DNA Test Deal AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit Why It's a Deal: For just $59.99 ($40 off), this DNA test kit makes a great holiday gift. Check Price

Best Apple Deal Apple AirPods Pro Why It's a Deal: Walmart has AirPods Pro on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen: $159! Check Price

Best Sports Deal Spalding 54" Portable Basketball Hoop Why It's a Deal: This Spalding hoop system is a good value at full price (around $300), and it's on sale now for just $200. Check Price

Best Cordless Vacuum Deal Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum XL-618A Why It's a Deal: Score this versatile Moosoo cordless vacuum for just $75 -- 50% off. Check Price



If you’re looking for Walmart’s best Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place.

Walmart’s Black Friday sales in 2021 feature deals on many of the products shoppers have come to expect. There are big discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, L.O.L. Surprise!, Ninja, Hoover, Roku and Disney, plus tons of Black Friday TV deals.

Shoppers should be aware that Black Friday sales are a little unusual this year. Retailers have routinely been trying expand the holiday promotional period and encourage shoppers to make purchases earlier and earlier. In 2021, when problems with the global supply chain have been resulting in shortages and higher prices for toys, TVs and a wide range of other goods, Walmart and others are pushing the envelope even further than usual. Walmart announced that its Black Friday deals are basically spread out over the entire month of November in 2021.

Amazon introduced a constantly-changing list of early Black Friday deals starting toward the beginning October and Target followed with a massive Daily Deals sale starting on Oct. 10.

As for Walmart, fresh rounds of deals have been appearing every few days or so through online and in-store throughout November. And they’ll keep rolling out through Black Friday itself — on Friday, Nov. 26 — and beyond. In many cases, deals were made available to paying subscribers of the Walmart+ membership service, which costs $12.95 a month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on most orders (including groceries, with a minimum $35 purchase).

When will shoppers find the absolute best deals? Shopping experts are saying that, for the most part, the biggest discounts will be available on the usual days — Black Friday, as well as the whole frenzied period around Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

But there are also compelling deals available before and after then, and shoppers seem game to buy early this year, what with concerns that hot gift items could be sold out later in the season. According to one recent retail industry survey, 75% of shoppers are expecting to start making holiday purchases earlier than they normally would. Just be aware that, as Money has pointed out, when you start your holiday shopping early, that increases the likelihood that you could spend more money in the long run.

Walmart: Best Black Friday deals

Below are some of the best deals we’ve seen at Walmart, and we’ll update this list often. Be prepared to act quickly if you see a deal you like — we’ve been seeing many items sell out. (In particular, we’ve seen many of Walmart’s best Black Friday TV deals frequently listed as out of stock online.)

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker: $50 (list price $99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Instant Pot Duo Nova 8 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $59

Courtesy of Walmart

• Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine: $149 (list price $299)

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum:$179 (list price $299)

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $299 (list price $499) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $288

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum PETPro With Powerfins: $159 (list price $279)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Upright Vacuum: $59 (list price $99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum: $139 (list price $199) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $125

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Spalding 54″ Shatter-proof Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop: $200 (list price $299.99)

• Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player: $15 (list price $29.88)

• AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit: $59 (list price $99)

• Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge Robot Vacuum With Home Mapping: $144 (list price $349.99)

• Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum XL-618A: $74.99 (list price $149.99)

• TCL 55-Inch 5-Series HDR QLED Smart Roku TV: $398 (list price $699.99)

• Vizio V-Series 70″ SmartCast Smart TV: $498

Courtesy of Walmart

• onn. 40″ FHD Smart TV HDR: $128

Courtesy of Walmart

• onn. 70″ UHD Smart TV HDR: $398

Courtesy of Walmart

• TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart TV With Roku: $228

Courtesy of Walmart

• Netgear Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi 6 AX1500 Mesh System: $169 (list price $249) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $149

Courtesy of Walmart

• Skullcandy Jib XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds: $19 (list price $34.97) EXPIRED

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Download: $299

Courtesy of Walmart

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $109 (list price $199)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark Navigator PRO Pet Upright Vacuum: $99 (list price $199) EXPIRED

Courtesy of Walmart

• Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum: $127 (list price $149) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $99

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Samsung 60″ Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $528

Courtesy of Walmart

• RCA 720p Projector With Roku: $124 (list price $139) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $89

Courtesy of Walmart

• Rainbow High Dolls 6 Pack: $64 (list price $119)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Gen.): $89 (list price $119) EXPIRED

Courtesy of Walmart

• Gourmia Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $49 (list price $89) EXPIRED

Courtesy of Walmart

• Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: $39 (list price $69) EXPIRED

Courtesy of Walmart

• Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4 32GB: $87 EXPIRED

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0