The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart in 2021

If you’re looking for Walmart’s best Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place.

Walmart’s Black Friday sales in 2021 feature deals on many of the products shoppers have come to expect. There are big discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, L.O.L. Surprise!, Ninja, LEGO, Hoover, Roku and Disney, plus tons of Black Friday TV deals.

Shoppers should be aware that Black Friday sales are a little unusual this year. Retailers have routinely been trying expand the holiday promotional period and encourage shoppers to make purchases earlier and earlier. In 2021, when problems with the global supply chain have been resulting in shortages and higher prices for toys, TVs and a wide range of other goods, Walmart and others are pushing the envelope even further than usual. Walmart announced that its Black Friday deals are basically spread out over the entire month of November in 2021.

Amazon introduced a constantly-changing list of early Black Friday deals starting toward the beginning October and Target followed with a massive Daily Deals sale starting on Oct. 10.

As for Walmart, one big Black Friday sale began on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and a new round of deals are live as of Wednesday, Nov. 10. Fresh rounds of deals then appear every few days or so through online and in-store, until Black Friday itself — on Friday, Nov. 26.

When will shoppers find the absolute best deals? Shopping experts are saying that, for the most part, the biggest discounts will be available on the usual days — Black Friday, as well as the whole frenzied period around Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

But there are also compelling deals available before and after then, and shoppers seem game to buy early this year, what with concerns that hot gift items could be sold out later in the season. According to one recent retail industry survey, 75% of shoppers are expecting to start making holiday purchases earlier than they normally would. Just be aware that, as Money has pointed out, when you start your holiday shopping early, that increases the likelihood that you could spend more money in the long run.

Below are some of the best deals we’ve seen at Walmart, and we’ll update this list often.

Walmart: Best Black Friday deals

The following deals are available online for all shoppers as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 22, if not sooner. Members of the Walmart Plus subscription program get access to the deals four hours earlier — so 3 p.m. ET.

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159

• Vizio V-Series 70″ SmartCast Smart TV: $498

• onn. 40″ FHD Smart TV HDR: $128

• onn. 70″ UHD Smart TV HDR: $398

• Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker: $50 (list price $99)

• Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Download: $299

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $109 (list price $199)

• Instant Pot Duo Nova 8 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $59

• Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine: $149 (list price $299)

• Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum:$179 (list price $299)

• Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $288 (list price $499)

• Shark Navigator PRO Pet Upright Vacuum: $99 (list price $199)

• Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum PETPro With Powerfins: $159 (list price $279)

• TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart TV With Roku: $228

• Samsung 60″ Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $528

• RCA 720p Projector With Roku: $89 (list price $139)

• Netgear Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi 6 AX1500 Mesh System: $149 (list price $249)

• Skullcandy Jib XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds: $19 (list price $34.97)

And here are more of the best early deals we’ve seen at Walmart, though bear in mind that products can sell our and sales can end at any time.

• Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum: $129 (list price $149) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $99

• Rainbow High Dolls 6 Pack: $64 (list price $119)

• Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Upright Vacuum: $59 (list price $99)

• Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum: $139 (list price $199) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $125

• Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Gen.): $89 (list price $119) EXPIRED

• Gourmia Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $49 (list price $89) EXPIRED

• Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: $39 (list price $69) EXPIRED

• Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4 32GB: $87 EXPIRED

