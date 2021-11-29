The Best Deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday 2021

Walmart’s best Cyber Monday deals feature especially good discounts on laptops, headphones and other tech, plus some very competitive prices on TVs, toys, home goods and more.

When do stores have the best deals: Cyber Monday or Black Friday? It’s a question on every shopper’s mind at this time of year.

The honest yet unsatisfying answer is that there are great deals on both days — and during the week before and after Thanksgiving and Black Friday for that matter. All the sales, deals and discounts just sort of blur together into a frenzy of promotions, and it’s up to shoppers to act quickly whenever a truly compelling deal.

Case in point: Walmart launched a $159 AirPods Pro deal on the Monday before Thanksgiving, and it was the lowest price we’d ever seen for Apple’s highly in-demand earbuds. (Sadly, the $159 AirPods Pro deal was no long available as of Cyber Monday.)

For that matter, for weeks now Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon alike have had very good deals on vacuums (upwards of $200 off Dysons), Instant Pots (over 50% off some models) and plenty of headphones beyond Apple’s AirPods, among other popular holiday purchases.

Best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Now that Cyber Monday 2021 is here, you can expect (of course) even more good deals to consider. Here’s what is getting us excited from Walmart’s sale, though bear in mind that deals change quickly and some of the hottest sale items are bound to sell out.

• Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780: $99 (list price $217.78)

• Instant Pot Vortex 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer: $79 (list price $129)

• Instant Pot 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $59

• Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $99 (list price $149)

• Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum CU510: $99 (list price $199)

• Hoover Smartwash Pet Cleaner Machine: $149 (list price $299)

• onn. 39″ HD Roku Smart TV: $148

• LG 55″ 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV: $1,269.99 (list price $1,999.99)

• Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds: $19.99 (list price $34.97)

• Belkin SOUNDFORM Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids: $13.88 (list price $24.99)

• LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker: $69 (list price $129)

• Netgear Nighthawk Mesh System Router: $169 (list price $249)

• Linksys MU-MIMO Dual Band Gigabit Router: $71.97 (list price $149)

• Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $19 (list price $29)

• Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6″ FHD PC Laptop: $329 (list price $439.99)

• Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″: $87 (list price $199.99) OUT OF STOCK

• Spalding 54″ Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop: $185 (list price $299.99)

