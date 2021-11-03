The Best Instant Pot Deals for Black Friday 2021

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and early Black Friday deals are already here — including some early discounts on always-popular Instant Pots.

For the 2021 holiday period, shoppers should see a wide range of Instant Pot deals, including sales on the classic original Instant Pot multi-cookers, as well as Instant Pot products that have air fryer and rotisserie oven capabilities. Instant Pots are especially handy and can help you save time when cooking for a large group (Thanksgiving day meal, anyone?) because they’re super easy to use and can perform multiple functions.

With 2021’s ongoing supply chain issues, many consumer goods have been subjected to price hikes. This could mean that the potential savings from Black Friday deals are lower than they’ve been in previous years. But kitchen goods such as slow cookers, pressure cookers, and air fryers, are still available for reasonable prices, with some great deals thrown in for good measure. Instant Pot products always feature heavily on major sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, and many of its products are being discounted at up to 40% off.

Be sure to also keep an eye out for deals from Instant Pot’s competitors. The Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer Elite Home is on sale for just $39 at Walmart from Nov. 3 to 7, and from Nov. 4 to 6 a Target sale is featuring good discounts on Ninja-brand kitchen goods. For example, the Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender is on sale for $99.99 at Target (50% off the $199.99 list price).

Here are some the best deals on Instant Pot products we are seeing right now, as well as other multi-cooker appliances:

Best deals on Instant Pots and other multi-cookers

• Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid: $49.95 at Amazon (list price $89.99)

• Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, 2 Quart: from $45 (list price $59.95)

• Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 With Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart: $179.95 at Amazon (list price $199.99)

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1: $89.95 at Amazon (list price $119.99)

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 8 Quart 9-in-1: $119.95 at Amazon (list price $139.99)

