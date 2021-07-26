The Best Options Strategy for Recurring Income

Jim Mueller: That's how I'm going to pay for my retirement is writing options.

Ellen Bowman: On Starbucks. Exactly.

Jim Mueller: Yeah.

Ellen Bowman: Just don't do it if it goes to 3,000. [laughs] The other point that you guys have been touching on is that one of the reasons we recommended those strategy for beginners and one of the reasons that it's the strategy I'm going to start with is a beginning of investing, is because as much as both of you have heard otherwise, you can't really lose. Jim Gillies mentioned in a previous conversation that there's probably a way to leverage covered calls in such a way that you could go completely bankrupt, but generally, they're very safe.

Jim Gillies: It's hard to do so accidentally.

Ellen Bowman: Exactly.

Jim Gillies: You have to literally go out and get a margin loan and then buy more shares than you can afford and have it fall apart.