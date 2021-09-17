The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before 70

This is only one example. If you want a realistic idea of how much you'll get from Social Security, create a my Social Security account. This will show you how much you'll receive per month if you sign up for benefits at different ages.

What if I don't want to start Social Security early?

Sometimes, starting Social Security earlier than you planned, or even right away at 62, is the lesser of two evils. But if you really don't want to sign up right away, there are some other things you can try to get the money you need.

You could continue working longer than you had planned, possibly transitioning to remote or part-time work as you age. You could also consider starting your own business or switching jobs to better accommodate your preferred retirement lifestyle.

You could also see if you qualify for other government assistance programs designed to help low-income families. These could reduce your annual out-of-pocket expenses as well, possibly enough to allow you to delay Social Security for a little while.