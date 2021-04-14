The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

This is all to say that if you really do need or want the money now, or if Social Security is inconsequential to you in the long run, don't hesitate to go for it at 62.

A difficult decision that can be made easier

Depending on how old you are, you might be able to make Social Security irrelevant to your financial plan, which is a smart goal. Relying on Social Security trust fund reserves is a tenuous gamble, one that may or may not work out in the long run. That's why it's best to protect yourself by sticking as much as you can in tax-advantaged investment accounts as soon as possible. When you do finally claim benefits, do it after a thorough examination of your life in its totality.

