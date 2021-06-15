The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

But a lot of people don't save enough on their own to cover their bills with the money in their IRAs or 401(k)s. And if you're forced to retire early and need income outside of your savings, then you may have to sign up for Social Security long before your 70th birthday arrives.

Of course, it pays to hold off on taking benefits for as long as it's feasible, because the earlier you claim them, the less money you get from Social Security each month. If, for example, you're somehow able to wait until at least FRA to sign up for benefits, you'll at least avoid shrinking them in the process, even if you don't manage to snag the boost that comes with filing at 70.

Prepare to file before age 70

There's nothing wrong with hoping you'll manage to delay your Social Security filing until the age of 70. But don't be shocked if that doesn't happen.

Like many seniors, your plans to stay in the workforce might have to change, and if you're forced out early, you may have to roll with it -- and take your benefits to avoid landing in a heaping pile of debt.

