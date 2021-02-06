The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

The upside of filing early

Filing for Social Security early means getting less money each month. But it also means getting to spend that money sooner. And if you can afford to go that route, it makes sense.

Life has a funny way of throwing surprises at us. A year ago, none of us would have ever imagined we'd be living in lockdown mode due to a raging pandemic that, after nearly 12 months, is still nowhere close to being under control. As such, if you've saved nicely for retirement so that you're not particularly reliant on your Social Security benefits to cover your bills, then it pays to claim them well before age 70 and enjoy them as soon as you're entitled.

Say you're 62 and are therefore eligible for benefits. You may be hesitant to slash your benefits for life. But without a crystal ball, there's no telling what the next two, three, five, or eight years have in store.