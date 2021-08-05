The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Cutting a $1,500 monthly benefit down to $1,050 reads like a major financial hit at first glance, especially when you also have the option to turn that $1,500 into $1,860. But let's assume you end up passing away at the age of 73, which is pretty young. In that case, here's what your total lifetime benefit would amount to:

$138,600 if you file at 62

$108,000 if you file at 67

$66,960 if you file at 70

That's why poor health, or concerns about your health, should prompt you to not delay your Social Security filing, but rather, sign up for benefits early. Though it's impossible to predict how long you'll live, if you're not confident in your own longevity, then claiming Social Security well ahead of FRA makes sense.

Does that mean taking the risk that you'll live longer than expected, thereby winding up with a lower lifetime benefit? It does. But think of it this way: If that ends up happening, your consolation prize will be extra years of life. And that's not such a terrible deal.

