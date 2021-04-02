The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Should you wait to claim Social Security until 70?

Ultimately, you're going to have to decide if you want to delay claiming your benefits until 70 in order for the chance to end up with more lifetime income from Social Security -- or if you'd rather just start getting paid as soon as you can.

You may be in great health or want to maximize survivor benefits, so you may opt to put off your claim. But if you don't want the uncertainty of trying to guess what will happen in a future that's impossible to predict, you may instead decide it's better to just start getting your money ASAP.

After all, there's an old expression that says a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush -- and that may apply perfectly to your feelings on your retirement benefits. Once you start your Social Security checks, you can use the money to enjoy life -- and you won't have to worry about whether everything will go perfectly for you to break even for missing years of checks.

