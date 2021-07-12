The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

By taking this approach, if your spouse dies first, you get more money to live on. This could really come in handy since widowhood can be a huge financial shock.

Your benefits could go up later

Typically, you have a choice of claiming benefits based on your own work record or claiming spousal benefits based on your spouse's work history. However, if your spouse hasn't yet filed for their benefits, you can't start your spousal benefits until they do.

But you can start getting your own checks to help support both of you. Then, when your spouse does file and you become eligible for spousal benefits, you can switch to them (instead of continuing to collect your own benefit) if it makes financial sense.

If this is an option for you, the hit you took to your benefits won't be as damaging to your long-term finances since you'll eventually be making a switch to spousal benefits anyway.

There are clearly plenty of advantages to starting Social Security well before 70 if doing so enables a higher-earning spouse to delay. That's why it's so important to coordinate with your partner if you're married so you can get the most combined lifetime income from the Social Security system.