The Best TV Deals for Black Friday 2021

Best Deal Overall Hisense 55" QLED 55U6G 4K Android Smart TV Why It's a Deal: Amazon has this 55" Hisense model for under $500 -- extremely rare for a QLED TV at this size. Simply an amazing value. Check Price

Best Small TV Deal Insignia 24" F20 720p Smart Fire TV Why It's a Deal: For less than $100, you can pick up one of these 24" smart TVs from Best Buy or Amazon. Check Price

Best Roku TV Deal TCL 5-Series QLED Smart Roku TV Why It's a Deal: TCL is known for great value in Roku TVs, and you can get 5-Series models for $449 (50"), $699 (65") or $999 (75"). . Check Price

Best Samsung TV Deal Samsung 75" QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV Why It's a Deal: If Samsung is your preferred brand, you can snag this excellent 75" QLED model for $800 off right now. Check Price



The season for Black Friday TV deals is officially here. If you’re looking at your current TV with a critical eye, now’s the time to shop for good sales, as new technologies become more accessible and bigger sizes drop in price.

Smart TVs are the standard and are now accessible even for the tightest budgets — just be sure to pick one with great software like Roku, Chromecast or Fire TV.

Also, a TV with 4K resolution — 3840 x 2160 pixels, or 2160p — is no longer the unattainable luxury it once was. While TVs with 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) are still pretty good and can cost less than $200, you can now get 4K TVs for just over the $200 mark, especially around Black Friday.

Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are dropping great deals on 4K models by TCL and Vizio, which can go for less than $300 even in sizes as large as 55”. Hisense is another budget brand to consider when shopping around, with big discounts on more advanced QLED models as well.

If you want the latest and greatest, though, look at tech giants Samsung, Sony and LG. In addition to low prices on their OLED and QLED models, you’ll also find cut prices on proprietary screen types such as LG’s NanoCell and Samsung’s Crystal UHD. These are more durable and have sharper color definition than regular LCD screens, while being slightly more affordable than OLED and QLED.

Best Black Friday TV deals

• Insignia 24” F20 720p Smart Fire TV: $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (list price $169.99)

• onn. 40″ FHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart (as of 7 p.m. ET Nov. 22)

• Vizio 70″ V-Series UHD SmartCast Smart TV: $498 at Walmart (as of 7 p.m. ET Nov. 22)

• Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV:$329.99 at Amazon (list price $469.99)

• TCL 75” 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV: $999 at Amazon (list price $1,499.99)

• Hisense 55” U7G QLED 4K Android Smart TV: $649.99 at Amazon (list price $849.99)

• Hisense 55″ ULED 4K 55U6G QLED 4K Android Smart TV: $499 at Amazon (list price $649.99)

• Samsung 85” Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: $1,497.99 at Amazon (list price $2,199.99)

• Samsung 75” QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV: $1,497.99 at Amazon (list price $2,299.99)

• Sony A80J Bravia XR 55” OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,398 at Amazon (list price $1,698)

• Sony X85J 85” 4K Smart TV: $1,998 at Amazon (list price $2,799.99)

• LG 48” OLED 4K Smart TV: $896.99 at Walmart (list price $1,399)

• LG 65” NanoCell 4K Smart TV: $1,096.99 at Amazon (list price $1,399.99)

• LG C1 Series 65” OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,796.99 at Amazon (list price $2,499.99)

• LG C1 Series 77” OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,896.99 at Amazon (list price $3,799.99)

• LG C1 Series 83” OLED 4K Smart TV: $4,996.99 at Amazon (list price $5,999.99)

• TCL 55” 4K Roku Smart TV: $228 at Walmart (list price $379.99) OUT OF STOCK

• Insignia 58” F30 4K Smart Fire TV: $349.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (list price $579.99) UNAVAILABLE

