The Best TV Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday is here, with brand new TV deals for shoppers to check out.

Some of this year’s best Black Friday TV deals are still available today, such as this 55” 4K Hisense with QLED technology, which you can find for $499 (regular price $649.99).

TVs with ultra HD resolution (meaning 4K) are available in almost all sizes and price ranges, from just under $300 to (as expected) a couple of thousands for large OLED and QLED displays.

However, you can find crisp QLED screens for under $1,000 from brands like TCL and Hisense. Today, you’ll also find some OLED models by big brands like Sony and LG for under $2,000.

Keep an eye out for store brands such as Insignia, Onn. and Fire TV too, since retailers tend to give extra good discounts on those. You’ll notice that similar models on better-known brands — some that even use the same software (Fire TV on Toshibas, for example) — are slightly more expensive.

There are some extra features you should consider as well. If you’re a gamer, make sure to check the refresh rate. LG’s C1 series, for example, offers 120Hz as opposed to the 60Hz in the A1 series.

Make sure to also consider the smart software used by each brand. Fire TV and Roku, frequently included by some inexpensive brands, often offer everything you need. Software used by other well-known, more expensive brands, on the other hand, sometimes leave a lot to be desired — Samsung, for instance, lacks some important streaming apps in their store. If you decide to go with those, you can add a Fire TV Stick to complement it, and take advantage of both sales.

Cyber Monday: Best TV deals

Check out today’s best Cyber Monday TV deals — and remember to check out any offers you saw last week, as they may still be available.

• Insignia F20 Series 32” 720p Smart TV: $119.99 at Best Buy (list price $199.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 43” 4K Smart TV: $269.99 at Amazon or $100 off retail price

• onn. 58” 4K Smart TV:$328 at Walmart

• Amazon Fire TV 55” 4K Smart TV: $379.99 at Amazon or $140 off retail price

• TCL 5-Series 50” 4K QLED Smart TV: $449.99 at Amazon or $250 off retail price

• onn. 65” 4K Smart TV:$489 at Walmart

• Hisense 55” 4K QLED Smart TV: $499.00, or $150 off retail price at Amazon

• TCL 5-Series 55” 4K QLED Smart TV:$549.99 at Walmart (list price $999.99)

• LG 48” A1 Series 4K OLED Smart TV: $896.99 at Amazon or $303 off retail price

• TCL 5-Series 75” 4K QLED Smart TV: $999 at Amazon or $500 off retail price

• LG 55” C1 Series 4K OLED Smart TV:$1,296.99 at Walmart (list price $1,496.99)

• Sony X85J 75” 4K Smart TV: $1,298 at Amazon or $502 off retail price

• LG 65” A1 Series 4K OLED Smart TV:$1,496 at Walmart (list price $2,499.99)

• Samsung 75” QLED Smart TV: $1,497 at Amazon or $802 off retail price

• Sony 65” 4K OLED Smart TV: $1,499 at Best Buy (list price $2,499)

• Samsung 65” Frame Series 4K QLED: $1,499 at Amazon or $502 off retail price

