The Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

If you missed out on the huge Black Friday vacuum deals, don’t worry: Cyber Monday is here with equally good discounts.

There were noteworthy Black Friday sales on popular robot vacuums from Roomba and Eufy, and the deals continue this week. Self-emptying models like the iRobot Roomba i4+ are discounted by around $200 or more. Simpler models, like the Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, are available for around $150 or less and include excellent features like home mapping and voice control with Alexa or Google Home.

If you’re looking for a cordless or upright vacuum, models from Dyson and Shark have the best discounts around. Both brands excel in terms of suction capacity and filtration. Their cleaning brushes are also designed to resist short and long hair tangles, making them ideal vacuums for pet hair. Choosing between the two boils down to brand preference and your budget.

Cyber Monday: Best vacuum deals

We’ve compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Amazon and Walmart, and we’ll update the list as new deals pop up or prices change.

Best robot vacuum deals

• iRobot Roomba 694: $179 at Amazon (list price $274)

• iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum Automatic Dirt Disposal: $399at Amazon (list price $649.99)

• Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (AV911S): $299.79 at Amazon (list price $499.99)

• Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base:$299.99 (list price $599.99)

Best cordless vacuum deals

Best upright vacuum deals

• Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Powered Lift Away: $299.99 at Amazon (list price $479.99)

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0