The Best Vacuum Deals for Black Friday 2021

If it’s time to retire your old vacuum, Black Friday is an excellent time to find the perfect replacement.

While the absolute best Black Friday sales typically arrive on Thanksgiving or the day after, there are a slew of vacuum cleaner deals already available from retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, popular models from iRobot Roomba, Roborock and Eufy have all been discounted by around $100 or more. In fact, some of their smart models — which you can control with a mobile app, Alexa or Google Home — are available for less than $200.

There are also worthwhile deals on cordless and upright vacuums from brands like Shark and Tineco. Some models feature powerful suction capacity, HEPA-grade filtration systems and anti-tangle cleaning brushes that make them ideal vacuums for pet hair.

Dyson vacuums are best sellers every year, but so far the deals have been limited. We’ve only seen two of the brand’s models (V8 Motorhead and Outsize) on sale with reasonable discounts, at Target. Bear in mind, however, that it’s still early, and new discounts might pop up as we near the official Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29).

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

We’ve compiled some of the best sales available now, and we’ll update the list often as new deals appear or prices change.

Cordless vacuum cleaner deals

• Shark VM200P12 VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle: $69.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)

• Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $179 at Walmart (list price $299)

• LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $279 at Walmart (list price $439)

• Tineco PWRHERO 11: $139 at Walmart (list price $199) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $125

• Tineco Pure ONE S11 Tango Smart: $399.99 at Amazon (list price $429.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $339.99

• Tineco Pure One X Smart: $179 at Walmart (list price $229)

• Shark PetPro with Powerfins: $219 at Walmart Nov. 10-14 (list price $279) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $159

Upright vacuum deals

• Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $149.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99)

• Hart Pro Bagless Upright Vacuum: $89 at Walmart (list price $149)

• Eureka FloorRover Dash Upright Vacuum:$99 at Walmart (list price $199.99)

• Shark APEX DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum AZ1000: $279 at Walmart (list price $349)

• Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum NV586: $169.99 at Target (list price $459.99)

• Bissell CleanView Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum 3059: $145.99 at Target (list price $236.99)

• Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum HV301: $99.99 at Target (list price $199.99)

• Shark ZU561 Navigator Lift-Away Self Cleaning Brushroll: $179 at Amazon (list price $279.99)

• Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99) UNAVAILABLE

Roomba deals and other robot vacuum sales

• iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop: $249 at Walmart (list price $599)

• Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum With Self-Empty Base: $299.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)

• Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $134.99 at Target (list price $279.99)

• iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550): $1,099 at Amazon (list price $1,299.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $949

• iRobot Roomba e6 (6134): $299 at Walmart (list price $349.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $199

• Roborock E4: $269.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $205.99

• Roborock S6 Pure: $519.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $379.99

• Eufy RoboVac 25C: $129 at Walmart (list price $250) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $99

• Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX: $135.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

